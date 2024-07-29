EuroCommerce Calls On European Commission To Delay EUDR

EuroCommerce, which represents the retail and wholesale sector in Europe, has urged the European Commission to delay the implementation of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

EuroCommerce has written to the president of the European Commission expressing concern regarding the preparation for implementation of the regulation.

Reiterating its full support for the regulation's objectives, EuroCommerce emphasised that the rules still need clarification on many practical aspects to enable retailers and wholesalers to comply.

Retailers and wholesalers are particularly affected by the EUDR due to the broad range of products they sell, involving thousands of direct suppliers, with tens of thousands of upstream suppliers, the large majority of which are SMEs, it noted.

Major Challenge

EuroCommerce added that the appropriateness and readiness of the information system (IS) and the application programming interface (API) remains a major concern.

These elements are essential for connecting and automating the processes in the sector, which deals with many different products from thousands of suppliers and regions.

It also emphasised the risk of supply disruptions as the existing situation makes it impossible to prepare in an appropriate and timely manner.

SME suppliers risk being excluded due to lack of preparation and major investments for its implementation could be used incorrectly.

EuroCommerce has requested the Commission to extend the transition period to a minimum of six months.

This extension should be granted after the IT tools and benchmarking system are ready, piloted and tested, and made available for data entry, together with access to the required training material to ensure optimal preparation for the implementation of the regulation.