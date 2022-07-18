Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

French Wheat Harvest Running Well Ahead, Maize Condition Steady

French farmers had harvested 50% of this year's soft wheat crop by 11 July compared with 14% a week earlier and far ahead of last season after hot and dry weather boosted crop development, farm office FranceAgriMer said.

French farmers had only harvested 3% of the soft wheat crop by the same time in 2021.

An estimated 64% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition last week, up from 63% the previous week but down from 76% last year, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

Details per region showed contrasting results, with poor conditions in the south, much better ones in the north and excellent ones in the far east.

Winter barley harvesting was nearly over, with 97% of the crop gathered early last week against 83% a week earlier and just 39% a year ago, the office's report showed.

Durum wheat harvesting was 82% complete, versus 50% a week earlier, while 41% of the spring barley crop had been cut, from 14% the previous week.

Warm, Dry Weather

A second wave of warm and dry weather forecast for this week is expected to keep field work brisk.

But the expected sweltering temperatures and sparse rain could hurt maize crops in France as in other European countries, just as crops are in the middle of the crucial stage of pollination, analysts and producers said.

An estimated 83% of the maize crop was rated good or excellent early last week, down slightly from 84% the previous week and compared with 89% a year earlier.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

