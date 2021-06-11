ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation

Published on Jun 11 2021 1:03 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Germany / wholesale / Environment / Human Rights / Supply Chain Act

Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation

Germany's parliament on Friday passed a supply chain act, paving the way for stricter regulation that will force large companies to pay fines of up to 2% of their annual global turnover if they violate the rules.

Under the act, companies in Germany above a certain size must establish due diligence procedures that prevent human rights and environmental abuses within their global supply chains and take action if they find violations at their foreign suppliers.

Impact

From 2023, only companies with more than 3,000 employees in Germany will be affected. From 2024, this expands to companies with more than 1,000 employees.

This means that in the first stage more than 900 companies would be affected, and in the second stage around 4,800.

According to the law, a fine of up to 2% of worldwide turnover would be possible in certain cases.

The bill enables the government to temporarily exclude from public tenders companies which received fines of €175,000 or more based on the new law.

Rising Prices

Industry lobby groups and wholesale businesses have said the new law increases bureaucracy and have warned that it might result in rising prices.

"Incalculable risks arise for companies," said Joachim Lang, general manager at the Federation of German Industry.

Non-government organisation Oxfam was critical that companies would only have to take care of their immediate suppliers and that there was no possibility for forced labourers to file for damages in German courts.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Majority Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'

Majority Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'
Tönnies Welcomes Collective Bargaining Agreement

Tönnies Welcomes Collective Bargaining Agreement
Grocery Delivery Startup Flink Raises $240m, Partners With REWE

Grocery Delivery Startup Flink Raises $240m, Partners With REWE
Globus To Move To 'Ohne Kükentöten' Eggs By End Of 2021

Globus To Move To 'Ohne Kükentöten' Eggs By End Of 2021
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield Fri, 11 Jun 2021

2 Sisters Food Group Upgrades Bakery In Dronfield
Europorte And Saipol To Trial Rapeseed Fuel Oleo100 Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Europorte And Saipol To Trial Rapeseed Fuel Oleo100
Global Food Import Costs To See Record Surge This Year: FAO Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Global Food Import Costs To See Record Surge This Year: FAO
Wholesaler Metro Teams Up With Plastic Bank On Waste Collection Plans Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Wholesaler Metro Teams Up With Plastic Bank On Waste Collection Plans
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN