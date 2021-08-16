ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Germany Leads Potato Production In The EU In 2020: Eurostat

Published on Aug 16 2021 6:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Germany / EU / potato / Eurostat

Germany Leads Potato Production In The EU In 2020: Eurostat

Germany emerged as the leading producer of potatoes in the EU in 2020, accounting for 21.2% of the total production, according to new data from Eurostat.

It was followed by Poland, accounting for 16.4% of the total, France (15.7%), the Netherlands (12.7%) and Belgium (7.2%).

In 2020, the EU harvested a total of 55.3 million tonnes of potatoes, and these five states accounted for nearly 75% of the total EU production.

Denmark, Romania, Spain, Italy and Austria also made it to the top ten in potato production in the EU.

Last year, German demand for potatoes and potato products collapsed during the coronavirus crisis, an industry body said. The vegetable was being used as animal feed or for making biogas.

Food And Seeds

Potatoes are mainly used in the EU for fries and crisps.

Advertisement

Besides exporting and trading raw potatoes for food and seeds, the EU also processes its potatoes into four main types of products: frozen potatoes (mainly fries), prepared or preserved potatoes (mostly crisps), dried potatoes, and potato starch.

In 2019, the overall value of EU processed potato production reached €9.1 billion, or 1.6 % of the value of the output of the whole European food industry, Eurostat noted.

Frozen chips and crisps were the most significant potato products in terms of production value.

Elsewhere, Tesco introduced unwashed potatoes to approximately 262 stores across the UK earlier this year in a bid to reduce food waste. Unwashed potatoes have a longer shelf life as soil helps to block out light and slow down the natural decay process.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

HelloFresh Sees Growth Continue To Accelerate, Despite Restrictions Easing

HelloFresh Sees Growth Continue To Accelerate, Despite Restrictions Easing
Germany's Delivery Hero Takes Stake In UK Rival Deliveroo

Germany's Delivery Hero Takes Stake In UK Rival Deliveroo
Tönnies To Keep Ownership Structure Unchanged

Tönnies To Keep Ownership Structure Unchanged
German Retail Sales Jump, Online Shopping Declines

German Retail Sales Jump, Online Shopping Declines
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Olam Seeks To Raise $3bn For IPO Of Food Ingredients Unit: Sources Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Olam Seeks To Raise $3bn For IPO Of Food Ingredients Unit: Sources
EU Exports To Britain Rise As They Fall With Rest Of The World Fri, 13 Aug 2021

EU Exports To Britain Rise As They Fall With Rest Of The World
Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter
Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN