52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Irish Potato Prices Expected To Rise In Coming Months: Report

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Irish Potato Prices Expected To Rise In Coming Months: Report

Consumers in Ireland are likely to pay more for potatoes in the coming months as shortages are pushing prices up, the RTÉ has reported.

The price of the staple in supermarkets has already increased 17.3% compared to the previous year and further increases are expected due to the impact of bad weather on plantings and harvest, the report said.

Potato Shortage

Recent agricultural data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has unveiled that farmers were paid 74% more for potatoes in March of this year compared to the year-ago period amid shortages.

The price hike indicates low base prices last year and that the scarcity of potatoes will continue for the rest of this year, according to Sean Ryan, national potato chairperson with the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

"Scarcity of supply is reflected in the prices quoted... which have come off the back of unsustainable prices for the last 10 years. Current prices need to be sustained for a viable potato industry," Ryan told the RTÉ.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted that the input costs for potatoes currently on the shelf were at an all-time high when they were planted, and although high prices are being offered for potatoes now, very few growers have supplies available for sale.

He also added that most growers have not been able to benefit from the price increases as a large share of the potatoes were sold straight from fields at harvest time when prices were lower.

CSO Data

The overall prices paid to farmers for their output dropped 3.5% in the 12 months to March of this year, CSO data showed.

Cereal prices fell 31%, while milk prices were down 5% and prices for pigs fell 7.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to potatoes, growers received 12.8% more for vegetables and 30.2% for sheep, according to the data.

Input costs witnessed a significant decline of 15.3% in the 12 months to March, with fertiliser, feed, and energy prices declining 39.9%, 16.7%, and 5.3%, respectively.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Ukraine Grain Exports Via Romania's Constanta Port Down 30% In Jan-April
Ukraine Grain Exports Via Romania's Constanta Port Down 30% In Jan-April
2
Supply Chain

Albert Heijn To Improve Animal Welfare Standard In Pig Supply Chain
Albert Heijn To Improve Animal Welfare Standard In Pig Supply Chain
3
Supply Chain

Südzucker Sees Drop In Earnings On High Costs, Low Prices
S&uuml;dzucker Sees Drop In Earnings On High Costs, Low Prices
4
Supply Chain

Sustainable Palm Oil Sourcing: The RSPO’s Recommendations For Retailers
Sustainable Palm Oil Sourcing: The RSPO&rsquo;s Recommendations For Retailers
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com