"OPTIMIZER"
Ivory Coast 2021/22 Cocoa Port Arrivals Down 12%-13%, CCC Director Says | ESM Magazine
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast 2021/22 Cocoa Port Arrivals Down 12%-13%, CCC Director Says

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down between 12% and 13% from the same period last year and are likely to stay down for the rest of the season, the director general of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said.

Yves Brahima Kone, who leads the cocoa and coffee regulator, said the season's slow start would likely persist through March, with pods and flowers developing much slower than in previous years following a lacklustre rainy season.

"December is usually the month when most of the cocoa is exported, but arrivals are down 12-13% compared to the same period last year," Kone said told Reuters. "The trend is not going to be reversed."

Ivory Coast is currently in its main October-to-March cocoa crop season, the largest of the West African country's two annual harvests, and December is typically the highest-exporting month.

Decline In Production

But port arrival figures at the beginning of the month showed a 10% decline from the same period last season, and exporters estimated this week that production had declined around 8%, based on truck counts.

More than a dozen farmers contacted by Reuters echoed Kone's pessimism, adding the trend would likely worsen as farmers scramble to sell as many beans as possible ahead of the Christmas holiday.

"I am more than worried because I have nothing left on the trees to cut and sell in January. I have already cut everything and there are only a few green pods left," said Alfred Kouadio, who runs a seven-hectare cocoa farm in Daloa.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Russia’s O’Key Consolidates Presence In Central Russia
2
Retail

Austria’s Merkur Rebranded To Billa Plus
3
A-Brands

FrieslandCampina Set To Sell Friso Infant Nutrition Brand: Sources
4
Technology

Ahold Delhaize's bol.com Acquires Majority Stake In Cycloon
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com