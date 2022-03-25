JBS Sets Up Fertiliser Production In São Paulo

Meat producer JBS has entered the fertiliser market with the establishment of a new production facility in Guaiçara, São Paulo, Brazil.

The new Campo Forte Fertilizantes business, which is being opened as part of the company’s JBS Novos Negócios arm, will have the capacity to manufacture 150,000 tonnes of products per year.

The new facility cost R$134 million (€24.5 million) to develop, JBS noted in a statement.

In addition, the company noted that the initiative expands its circular-economy capabilities by using 25% of organic residues generated by JBS’s operations as a raw material.

‘Circular-Economy Initiative’

“This launch highlights the sustainable focus of JBS and is another circular-economy initiative from the group,” said Susana Carvalho, executive director at JBS Novos Negócios.

“We believe this is a good use of the residues from our operations, generating a product with added value from a highly technological and sustainable industrial process.”

Campo Forte Fertilizantes will produce a ‘complete line of organic, organomineral and special fertilisers’ from the use of organic residues and mineral raw materials, JBS noted. Initially, the company will prioritise sales for soybeans, corn, coffee, sugar cane, and horticultural crops.

Domestic Agriculture

Campo Forte Fertilizantes will work with both B2B and B2C customers, it added, and help bolster domestic agriculture, which, historically, has relied heavily on fertiliser imports.

“Currently, 87% of the volume of fertilisers consumed in Brazil come from import. This represents a major opportunity for the company expansion,” said Carvalho.

The new company is line with JBS’s 2040 net-zero commitment, it added.

