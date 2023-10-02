Lidl Italia Launches 'Bee-Friendly' Sustainable Pasta Line

Lidl Italia and Filiera Agricola Italiana have partnered to create a new line of sustainable pasta products which the retailer says are 'amica delle api', or bee friendly.

This pasta is developed from 100% Italian wheat grown on fields that are located near Facelia cultivations – a plant that attracts bees with its nectar-rich flowers.

The cultivation of Facelia helps to enhance the environment and create an ecosystem that favours the protection and encourages the proliferation of bees.

The pasta is available in six different formats – tortiglioni, mezze sleeves, fusilli, penne, spaghetti, and gnocchetti.

More Sustainable Choices

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Alessia Bonifazi, communication and CSR manager of Lidl Italia, said that the 'amica delle api' pasta was born out of the retailer's commitment to both supporting farmers and enabling consumers to make more sustainable choices.

The wheat used to make the pasta comes from wheat fields located in Emilia-Romagna and Basilicata. These fields have been enriched with plants that help to attract bees and other pollinating insects.

This project was carried out in collaboration with SIS (Società Italiana Sementi), which supplies farmers with seeds for Facelia honey plants.

Supporting Sustainable Agriculture

The collaboration between Lidl and Filiera Agricola Italiana is part of a broader effort to support Italian farmers and promote sustainable agriculture.

Since 2018, the two partners have developed a line of products under the FDAI – Firmato Dagli Agricoltori Italiani seal, which are made with 100% Italian raw materials that are traceable and meet high ethical standards throughout the supply chain.