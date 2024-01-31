Lidl To Invest €140m In Its Largest Spanish Logistics Hub

Discounter Lidl has announced its largest logistics investment in Spain to date – a €140 million complex in Martorell, near Barcelona.

The 66,000 square metre facility, slated to open in 2025, will bolster Lidl's presence in northeastern Spain and complement its existing 46,000 square metre warehouse in Montcada i Reixac near Barcelona.

It will also be one of Lidl’s largest logistics warehouses in Spain and Europe, boasting 144 loading docks, the company added.

The Martorell warehouse is part of a broader national growth plan that includes three additional logistics projects.

One will be in Parla (Madrid) on a 145,000 square metre plot; another in Constantí (Tarragona) on a 185,000 square metre plot, with a provisional warehouse coming into operation in mid-2024 in the same municipality until the warehouse itself is built; and a third in Villadangos del Páramo (León) on a 158,000 square metre plot.

Warehouse Network

These investments follow Lidl's recent warehouse opening in Escúzar (Granada), bringing its total network in Spain to 12 logistics platforms. The company has over 670 stores and employs around 18,500 people nationwide.

In Catalonia, the region primarily served by the future Martorell warehouse, Lidl operates over 120 stores and sources more than €820 million worth of regional products annually from over 180 suppliers.

Across Spain, Lidl collaborates with more than 900 national suppliers, purchasing approximately €6.7 billion worth of products annually, with over half exported.

The German-owned retailer plans to open 30 new stores in Spain in 2024, taking its store count to more than 700. Its long-term goal is to reach 1,000 stores in Spain, according to corporate director Ferran Figueras.