Supply Chain

Logistics Firm DSV Halts Transport To And From Russia, Belarus

Danish logistics company DSV has suspended all shipments to and from Russia and Belarus, the company  said in a statement, following similar announcements from companies across the world in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'DSV has decided to temporarily suspend shipments to and from Russia and Belarus. This applies to land, air and ocean transport,' the firm said in a statement.

The transport ban did not include food supplies, medical and humanitarian supplies, it added. Goods currently in transit would 'be managed to the extent possible' via open trade lanes.

Alleviate Supply Chain Effects

'Knowing that today’s decision to suspend transport to and from Russia and Belarus will further add to the supply chain disruption and complexity for our customers, we want to underline that DSV is fully aware of the impact and that we are doing our utmost to alleviate the negative supply chain effects from these measures,' it added.

It said that its teams are engaged in 'close dialogue' with its carrier partners, and it will continue to monitor any additional sanctions that are imposed.

The world's largest container shippers also suspended shipping to Russia on Tuesday in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion.

Similarly, many other companies including Netflix, H&M and tech company Oracle cut or paused business in Russia on Wednesday.

DSV has also shut its operations in Ukraine.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

