52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Maersk Posts Second-Quarter Profits Above Forecast, Adjusts FY Guidance

By Reuters
Share this article

Shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk  has reported second-quarter earnings above expectations, and adjusted its profit guidance for the full year upwards.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $2.91 billion (€2.66 billion) in the quarter from $10.3 billion (€9.41 billion) a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion (€2.20 billion) in a Refinitiv poll.

Second-Quarter Revenue

Revenues at the shipping giant fell 40% to $13.0 billion (€11.87 billion), however, which was driven by the 'normalisation' of the logistics industry following the COVID-19 peak, as well as lower rates compared to the second quarter of last year.

'The second-quarter result contributed to a strong first half of the year, where we responded to sharp changes in market conditions prompted by destocking and subdued growth environment following the pandemic fuelled years,' Maersk said in a statement.

The company narrowed its profit forecast for the year with underlying EBITDA expected between $9.5 billion (€8.68 billion) and $11 billion (€10.05 billion). It had previously predicted an underlying EBITDA of between $8 billion (€7.31 billion) and $11 billion (€10.05 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost Containment

"Our decisive actions on cost containment together with our contract portfolio cushioned some of the effects of this market normalisation," commented Vincent Clerc, chief executive.

"Cost focus will continue to play a central role in dealing with a subdued market outlook that we expect to continue until end year. While we step this agenda further up, we are unwavering in our transformation and continue to invest in and deliver truly integrated logistics solutions to our customers and amplify their supply chain resilience for the uncertain times ahead.”

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

World Food Price Index Rebounds In July As Vegetable Oils Rise
2
Supply Chain

EU Warns That Russia Aims To Create New Dependencies With Cheap Grain
3
Supply Chain

US Pork Firms Split Over Congress Bill To Overturn California Animal Welfare Law
4
Supply Chain

Nomad Foods Invests In Solar Energy Installation In Italian Factory
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com