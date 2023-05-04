52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Maersk Reports Lower Container Volumes, Keeps Full-Year Guidance

By Reuters
Share this article

Shipping group A.P. Møller - Mærsk has reported first-quarter earnings above expectations and maintained its profit guidance for the full year even as container volumes continue to fall.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group fell to $3.97 billion (€3.58 billion) in the quarter from $9.08 billion (€8.20 billion) a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion (€3.35 billion) in a Refinitiv poll.

Revenue was down 26% year-on-year, as results 'continued to come off their peak', the company said.

'Challenging Market'

"We delivered a solid financial performance in a challenging market with lower demand caused by a continued destocking," chief executive Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

"Visibility remains low for the remainder of the year and moving through this market normalisation, we remain focused on proactively managing costs. As we adjust to a radically changed business environment, we continue to support our customers in addressing their supply chain challenges. We are pleased to note that customers continue to value the integrated logistics solutions and close partnership we provide.”

Full-Year Expectations

Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shippers and logistics firms, with a market share of around 17%, kept its forecast for the full year unchanged with EBITDA expected between $8 billion (€7.22 billion) and $11 billion (€9.93 billion), compared with a record $36.8 billion (€33.2 billion) last year.

The company added that guidance for 2023 remains grounded on the anticipation of restrained global GDP growth for the year, as well as the stabilisation of volume declines by the first half of the year. This stabilisation is expected to result in a more balanced demand environment, it added.

Read More: Maersk Nears Complete Russia Exit After Selling Logistics Sites

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Bunge Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates On Strong Demand For Food, Biofuels
2
Supply Chain

JBS Opens Three New 'Green Offices' In Brazil
3
Supply Chain

Mondelēz International Opens New Global R&D Innovation Centre
4
Supply Chain

Deal Reached In Principle To Resume Ukraine Grain Transit With Five EU Countries
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com