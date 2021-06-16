Mercadona Invests €28m In New Logistics Block

Published on Jun 16 2021 10:52 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Spain / Distribution / Mercadona / Logistics centre

Mercadona has invested €28 million in a new logistics centre in Getafe, Madrid, that will cater to 89 stores in central Spain as well as its online store, Colmena.

The warehouse will enable the company to reinforce its supply chain in the central area of ​​the country.

The distribution centre, located in the Los Gavilanes industrial estate, has created 426 new jobs and is fully operational.

It complements the services of the Ciempozuelos logistics block for more than 10 years and will supply to stores in the provinces of Madrid, Guadalajara and Cuenca.

The distribution centre is spread across ​​96,000 square metres, including a 47,000 square-metre warehouse for dry goods.

It also houses a 19,300 square metres warehouse for fresh produce with cold storage and freezing facilities.

Mercadona added that the investment in this facility reaffirms its commitment to the region, where it currently operates 190 stores.

Other Initiatives

In 2020, the retailer opened seven new outlets in this region and closed five. It renovated 27 stores to upgrade them to its new Efficient Store Model.

The retailer also continued to roll out its new 'Ready to Eat' section, which is now operational in 94 supermarkets.

Mercadona created 595 new stable and quality jobs and ended the year with a workforce of 11,410 people in this region.

In 2020, the company's invested €172.5 million to contribute to the region's economic development.

It collaborated with approximately 58 suppliers from the region, purchasing goods worth €2.3 billion.

It also donated 870 tonnes of essential items to 17 soup kitchens and charities as part of its social commitment to the residents of the area.

Recently, the retailer expanded its logistics centre in the Alicante municipality of San Isidro with the addition of a new warehouse.