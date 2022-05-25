Subscribe Login
Nestlé Makes Progress On Deforestation-Free Cocoa

Nestlé has reported that it is making progress towards sourcing 100% sustainable cocoa by 2025, in line with its previously stated commitments.

The Swiss agri-food group also reported that it has restored over 400 hectares of forest in the Cavally Forest Reserve.

It is mapping over 104,000 farms in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, as well as expanding its Nestlé Cocoa Plan from 110,000 to 127,000 farmers.

The company joined the Cocoa and Forests Initiative in 2017 and has been working in collaboration with the governments of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, it noted.

Nestlé is also using the Starling satellite to monitor forest cover changes in the Cavally Forest Reserve.

The company is implementing forest conservation projects in the Ivorian, Beki and Toa Zèo forests, to protect animals’ natural habitats. It has reached 5,000 farmers and their families with community awareness-raising sessions. It has also distributed over 2.2 million local and forest fruit trees to farmers, to boost regenerative agriculture.

Commenting, Anna Turrell, head of sustainability at Nestlé UK and Ireland, said, “This is just one step – albeit a really important one – in our efforts to eliminate deforestation in Nestlé’s supply chain.”

Nestlé launched its ‘Forest Positive’ strategy in June 2021.

Elsewhere, Paul Hawken, founder of Project Regeneration, said, “Regenerative food systems are not aspirational – they are pragmatic. They benefit the entire supply chain, the whole of the company, and all of global society.”

