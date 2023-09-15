REMA 1000 Subsidiary Norsk Kylling Names Hilde Talseth As CEO

Norsk Kylling, poultry producer and subsidiary of REMA 1000, has announced the appointment of Hilde Talseth as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 November 2023.

Talseth [pictured right] succeeds Kjell Stokbakken, who has accepted a new role in REMA 1000's parent organisation, Reitan Retail.

Stokbakken led Norsk Kylling over the past eight years and was instrumental in its transition to a sustainable value chain for white meat and improved animal welfare standards, the company noted.

Currently, Talseth serves as director of sustainable innovation at Norsk Kylling.

CEO of Reitan Retail and chair of Norsk Kylling, Ole Robert Reitan said, "As director of sustainable innovation, Hilde has led large and important projects, and has been a very important driving force in the development of Norsk Kylling.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She is visionary and strategic, and has leadership qualities that will be important for Norsk Kylling going forward."

Hilde Talseth

Talseth brings extensive management experience to the role, having previously worked with Norbit, Nortura and Nova Sea, among others.

During the past seven years, Hilde Talseth led Norsk Kylling's transition to a slow-growing type of chicken.

She has been responsible for major green conversions in the company and setting up a new hatchery at Støren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on her new role, Talseth stated, "I couldn't get a better job. Norsk Kylling has a unique value chain with fantastic employees. I look forward to continuing the important work with responsible and sustainable food production in central Norway."

Norsk Kylling operates a fully integrated value chain for the sustainable chicken production with around 134 farmers in central Norway.

The company claims to be the first producer in the world to change its entire production according to the international animal welfare standard European Chicken Commitment (ECC).