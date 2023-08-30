52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Rohlik Group To Open New Distribution Centre In Ostrava

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Czech online grocer Rohlik Group has announced plans to open a new distribution centre in Ostrava, which is due to commence operations in October.

The company's fifth distribution centre will cover an area of 9,000 square metres, increasing the delivery range of the group by some 450,000 households, according to reports.

The distribution centre will cost around CZK 90 million (€3.74 million) to develop.

Distribution Centre Capacity

Once operational, the new centre will be capable of distributing around 5,000 orders per day, on average, which increases the company's capacity by 'tens of percent', it said.

Previously, Ostrava and its environs were serviced from the e-commerce group's distribution centre in Brno.

Some 75% of the Czech population will now be able to access Rohlik's services as a result of the new opening.

Founded in 2014, alongside its native Czechia Rohlik Group boasts operations in Hungary (Kifli.hu), Austria (Gurkerl.at) and German (Knuspr.de) businesses, as well as in Romania, where it operates the Sezamo brand.

Operating Model

At the start of this year, ESM caught up with Tomáš Čupr, founder and CEO of Rohlik Group, who noted that the group's operating model is built around four pillars, including 'great experience', 'differentiated assortment', 'great value' and 'sustainability'.

"By using data and a proactive approach to understanding customer needs, we have a localised assortment in each city in which a company operates," he explained at the time. "This is highly valued by customers as it saves their time by not having to visit multiple stores to find the products they need. This approach also helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty."

