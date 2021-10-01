ESM Magazine

Tesco To Expand Use Of UK-Spain Train Service To Counter Trucker Crisis

Published on Oct 1 2021 12:55 PM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Spain / Tesco / Trucker Crisis / Train Service

Tesco To Expand Use Of UK-Spain Train Service To Counter Trucker Crisis

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco plans to expand its use of a train service to bring goods from Spain into the country which helped it cut emissions and protect deliveries through a truck drivers' shortage, its CEO told Reuters.

Ken Murphy said in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Impact conference that the last three months had been "quite challenging" but that the supermarket had coped well due to its close ties with suppliers and detailed planning.

Train Service

The group has also started using a chilled rail service to bring fruit and vegetables into the country from Spain, helping to cut the number of trucks it has on roads and guarantee deliveries.

From 65,000 containers a year on rail, Tesco has an ambition to increase that to 90,000 containers by November or December.

"We're one of the few if not the only grocery retailer in the UK that uses rail extensively," he said. "That helped us during the HGV challenges we've had during the summer.

"To put it into context, by shipping 65,000 by rail, we save about 22 million road miles a year."

Acute Shortage Of Truck Drivers

Britain has been hit by an acute shortage of truck drivers this year, with some retailers and oil companies warning this month that they were struggling to maintain full services.

On top of that, many leading companies are either under pressure to cut emissions targets, or, like Tesco, have set out plans to do so.

Murphy said that despite the challenges Tesco had done a "fantastic" job of getting food into stores while not allowing food waste to increase.

Last week, Tesco said it would extend its green targets by promising net zero carbon emissions by 2050 across its operations together with those generated by the products it sells and its supply chains.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related Articles

Britain's M&S Targets Net-Zero CO2 Emissions By 2040

UK Government Says Fuel Crisis Under Control, Rejects Brexit Link To Crisis

UK Denies Fishing Permits To Three-Quarters Of Small French Boats

Morrisons Auction Process Set For 'Shootout' Finale This Weekend

Latest in Supply Chain

Shipping Still In The Thick Of Supply Chain Disruptions: Hapag-Lloyd CEO Fri, 1 Oct 2021

Butcher Shortage In Britain Could Lead To Mass Culling Of Pigs Fri, 1 Oct 2021

Russia's Fix Price Opens New Distribution Centre Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Power Crunch Drives Up Feed Costs For China's Livestock Farmers Thu, 30 Sep 2021

