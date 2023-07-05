52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Tetra Pak Invests In Solutions To Reduce Food Loss During Production

By Robert McHugh
Tetra Pak has announced it is expanding its services to boost efficiency for food and beverage producers in combatting food loss.

The packaging firm aims to tackle the various ways in which losses occur in the food production process, from raw materials to water usage and waste disposal.

Tetra Pak referenced a report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, which shows that approximately 14% of the world's food, valued at $400 billion (€376 billion), is lost on an annual basis between harvest, production, and the retail market.

Food loss also means loss of water. The World Resources Institute cites that as a result of 1.3 billion tonnes of food being wasted every year worldwide, approximately 45 trillion gallons of water is also wasted.

Waste Reduction Solutions

Tetra Pak’s suite of waste reduction solutions includes consumables, plant components and upgrades, including water filtration solutions and consumables for wastewater reduction at various areas in a customer plant.

Its asset management solutions for equipment incorporates customised outcome-based solutions, maintenance units and remote support.

Tetra Pak added that the solutions increase the uptime of the equipment, reduce response time alongside repairs, and extend the lifetime of equipment.

The company was recently recognised by Kepner Tregoe with an award for excellence for implementing problem solving methods in food packaging manufacturing.

'Stepping Up Our Efforts'

“We are stepping up our efforts to help tackle loss in food manufacturing, for instance improving performance of machines, minimising failures that could result in production stopping and a consequent loss of food, focusing on refurbishing existing equipment, upgrading, and reselling used machines to ensure that nothing goes to waste," said Roberto Franchitti, executive VP, services at Tetra Pak.

"This ultimately contributes towards responsible production and circular economy," he added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

