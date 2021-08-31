Tönnies CFO Daniel Nottbrock To Pass The Baton To Carl Bürger

Published on Aug 31 2021 10:28 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Tönnies / CFO / Carl Bürger / Daniel Nottbrock

German meat producer Tönnies has announced that its finance chief Daniel Nottbrock will hand over his position to his previous deputy Carl Bürger at the end of this year.

Nottbrock, who served in the role for more than 20 years, will take up the position of the managing director of Asset Immobilien GmbH from 1 January 2022. He will remain on the advisory board of the Tönnies Group.

Managing Partner, Clemens Tönnies, said, "I am deeply grateful to Daniel Nottbrock. He has actively helped shape our company since 1999 and put it on an excellent financial footing. Without him, Tönnies would not be anywhere near as well on track today."

"We thank Daniel Nottbrock for the work he has done. We now want to continue this with Carl Bürger," Robert Tönnies added.

Carl Bürger - An Experienced Professional

Carl Bürger joined Tönnies 16 years ago, and after an internship and a holiday job, he completed the practical module of his business studies at Tönnies in Rheda.

At the age of 21, he took over the management of the accounting department in the company, followed by the accounting control department, before being appointed deputy to Daniel Nottbrock.

Thirty-four-year-old Bürger played a significant role in the successful takeover of, among others, the Danish Tican Group in 2015 and sausage producer Schwarz Cranz last year.

His grandfather served as the administrative manager at the company's Weißenfels site.

Commenting on his departure, Nottbrock said, "We already envisaged this handover several years ago and agreed with the shareholders. Asset Immobilien GmbH has become so extensive and diverse that I have my hands full with it alone.

"With Carl Bürger, I am also now handing over the financial management of the holding company to younger hands. There was a smooth and noiseless transition here, which only needs to be formally implemented on 1 January."

Earlier this month, Tönnies announced that its ownership structure will remain unchanged, with Robert Tönnies retaining 50% of the shares and Clemens and Maximilian Tönnies the remaining half.