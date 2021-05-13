ESM Magazine

Total Supply Chain Summit: 'Speed Dating For Business'

Published on May 13 2021

Total Supply Chain Summit: 'Speed Dating For Business'

The Total Supply Chain Summit is taking place 12-13 July 2021, at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Centre London Heathrow.

It is a key hybrid event that has been created specifically for senior supply chain and logistics professionals, as well as those who provide the latest products and services to the sector.

The two-day Summit will allow participants to build essential business connections with peers, as well as gain insights into current and future challenges within the industry via a series of live seminars.

The event features personalised appointments with digital marketing buyers and suppliers in dedicated meeting booths. 

Each supplier will get a series of 25-minute meetings with key decision makers during the event.

It also guarantees a captive audience of professionals, pre-selected and matched meetings, and cost-effective and measurable return on investment, without any time-wasters and hidden costs.

The Total Supply Chain Summit offers the flexibility to attend either a live or virtual event.

The concept of pre-matched one-to-one meetings is facilitated by Total Supply Chain's proprietary matching software through a five-step process:

  • Confirm your place at the Summit
  • Upload your company profile
  • Select the buyers you wish to meet with
  • Log on to your personal event itinerary page
  • Click on video links to join meetings with matched buyers

Participants are offered an appointment schedule, stand with electrics, furniture and name board, all meals and refreshments, overnight accommodation, WiFi, and detailed information on attending delegates. 

For more information and to secure your place for the Summit, visit www.totalsupplychainsummit.co.uk.

