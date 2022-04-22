Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ukraine 2022 Spring Sowing 20% Complete: Ministry

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ukrainian farmers have sown 2.5 million hectares of spring crops so far in 2022, 20% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said, adding that areas of intense conflict could see a drop of 70% of the sowing area.

Ukraine has said the 2022 spring sowing area could fall 20% due to the Russian invasion.

The ministry said the decrease could reach 30% to 40% in the northern regions as they will need to be de-mined.

Temporarily Occupied Regions

"The most difficult situation is in the temporarily occupied regions and where active hostilities continue: Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson," the ministry quoted deputy minister Taras Vysotskiy as saying.

He said the sowing area in those places could fall by 60% to 70%.

The ministry gave no 2022 grain harvest forecast or outlook for exports.

Read More: Ukraine Grain Storage Shortage Adds To Farmers' Woes

Food Production

Ukraine is the world's largest sunflower oil producer and exporter, fifth-biggest exporter of wheat and in the top three for maize and barley.

Wheat production in 2021 was about 32 million tonnes, with another 50 million tonnes for the other three commodities.

The lack of Ukrainian grain on world markets has been pushing up food prices around the world.

Jakob Kern, the World Food Programme's emergency coordinator in Ukraine, on Tuesday cited estimates that 20% of planted areas in Ukraine will not be harvested in July and that the spring planting area will be about a third smaller than usual.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

European Food Suppliers Express Solidarity With The People Of Ukraine
2
Supply Chain

Certified Sustainable Palm Derivatives: The Hero Ingredients For More Eco-Friendly Cleaning And Beauty Products
3
Supply Chain

Casalasco Offers The Highest Quality Sustainable Products
4
Supply Chain

Brazil's Sugarcane Area Fell 3.5% Last Season As Soy, Corn Grow
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com