52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ukraine 2023/24 Wheat Exports Seen Falling 37%: APK-Inform

By Reuters
Share this article

Ukraine's wheat exports are likely to fall 37% to 8.8 million tonnes in the 2023/24 July-June season due to an expected drop in the harvest and ending stocks, APK-Inform consultancy said.

In its first forecast for the 2023/24 season, the consultancy said Ukraine's overall grain harvest could fall by 13% to 45.6 million tonnes from the previous season, including 16.2 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and 22.9 million tonnes of corn.

Ukraine harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021, including 32 million tonnes of wheat, before Russia's invasion of the country.

The agriculture ministry said this month the 2023 grain harvest could drop to 44.3 million tonnes from 53.1 million tonnes as large swathes of Ukrainian territory are occupied and mined.

The country's grain sowing area could shrink by 1.4 million hectares to 10.2 million hectares this year, it added.

Exportable Surplus

APK-Inform said Ukraine's grain exportable surplus in the 2023/24 season can total 29.3 million tonnes, also including 2 million tonnes of barley and 18.2 million tonnes of corn.

The consultancy said local consumption could amount to 17.8 million tonnes in 2023/24, or 7% less than the previous season.

APK-Inform also said Ukraine's 2023 sunflower seed harvest could increase by 15% to 12.8 million tonnes thanks to a larger sowing area.

The larger harvest could allow Ukraine, a leading global sunflower oil producer and exporter, to increase sunoil output by 5% to 4.9 million tonnes in 2023/24 and export 4.5 million tonnes.

The consultancy said farmers could also harvest 4.2 million tonnes of soy beans and 3.5 million tonnes of rapeseed.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more supply chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Grain Trader ADM's Quarterly Profit Tops Estimates On Strong Demand
2
Supply Chain

UK's Ocado Retail To Shutdown Hatfield Fulfilment Centre
3
Supply Chain

Rain Helps EU Crops But Spain And North Italy Stay Dry
4
Supply Chain

Rotterdam Says Port Traffic Drops Slightly As Inflation Weighs
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com