Supply Chain

Ukraine Grain Exports 55.5% Down So Far In June, Ministry Says

Ukrainian grain exports fell by 55.5% in the first 20 days of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 777,000 tonnes, according to latest data from the agriculture ministry.

The volumes included 689,000 tonnes of corn, 63,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched its invasion on 24 February. Moscow calls its action 'a special military operation'.

Volumes have since fallen to about 1.7 million tonnes as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

Shortage Of Storage Facilities

Ukraine, which faces a shortage of storage facilities for the 2022 grain crop due to the Russian invasion, will soon receive the first temporary storages from abroad, the agriculture ministry has said.

Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters earlier in an interview that in the autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage of storage capacity could reach up to 15 million tonnes.

'The ministry ... has appealed to the governments of the United States, Canada, UK and the EU to provide Ukraine with temporary storage facilities. Preliminary results are: the first batch is already sailing to Ukraine,' the ministry said.

It did not specify which storage facilities Ukraine would receive. Earlier, the ministry said that it could be either special big plastic bags or temporary silos.

Ukraine has said its harvest could fall to around 65 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds this year from 106 million tonnes in 2021 due to the Russian invasion.

Hungary Offers Possible Route For Ukraine Grain Exports, Minister Says

News by Reuters, edited by ESM

