Supply Chain

Ukraine Grain Exports Total 2.56m Tonnes So Far In 2023/24

By Reuters
Ukraine's grain exports have risen to 2.56 million metric tonnes so far in the 2023/24 July-June season, from two million tonnes at the same time of the season last year, agriculture ministry data has shown.

Exports have been affected since Russia quit a United Nations-backed grain deal last month but the ministry's data did not give a breakdown on exports since the deal collapsed.

Year-On-Year Comparison

The total volume of grain exports so this season included 1.27 million tonnes of corn, 977,000 tonnes of wheat and 329,000 tonnes of barley.

That compared with exports of 1.3 million tonnes of corn, 467,000 tonnes of wheat and 180,000 tonnes of barley as of Aug. 6, 2022, the data showed.

Exports for the entire 2022/23 season were almost 49 million tonnes, exceeding the previous season's 48.4 million tonnes.

Black Sea Exports

Most of the volume was exported via deep Black Sea ports under the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July to tackle a global food crisis worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Russia left the deal on July 17 after saying its demands to ease sanctions on its own grain and fertiliser exports had not been met. Moscow also complained that not enough grain had reached poor countries.

A major grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output dropped to about 53 million tonnes in clean weight in calendar 2022, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

The ministry has said the crop could fall to around 46 million tonnes of grain in 2023.

