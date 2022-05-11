Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ukraine's Ukrlandfarming Says War Has Caused It Big Losses

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ukraine's leading agricultural group, Ukrlandfarming, has said that Russia's invasion had caused it losses totalling hundreds of millions of dollars, mainly because of the loss of access to land and the destruction of farms.

Ukrlandfarming, which produces grain, meat, eggs and sugar, said in a statement that it had lost control of 40% of its land portfolio. The territory had either been occupied by Russian forces or was located in areas where sowing was impossible because of fighting, it said.

It underlined the loss of access to over 100,000 hectares in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine and to 6,500 hectares in the eastern region of Luhansk, territory that is part of its total land bank of 500,000 hectares.

Ukrlandfarming

Ukrlandfarming blamed Russian forces for the deaths of four million adult laying hens and some 700,000 young pullets at the Chornobayivska poultry farm near Kherson, Europe's largest. It accused them of ruining other farms in the Kyiv region and also a grain elevator in the Zhytomyr region west of the capital.

"Ukrlandfarming … is suffering losses measured in the hundreds of millions of US dollars inflicted through the criminal actions of the occupiers," said the group, which has a London-listed offshoot called AvangardCo.

Russia did not immediately comment on Ukrlandarming's statement.

Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, has sown about 7 million hectares of spring crops so far this year, or 25-30% less than in the corresponding period of 2021, agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said on Monday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the problem of global food security could not be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production to the world market.

Read More: Ukraine Exported Over One Million Tonnes Of Grain In April

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Cloetta To Invest In New Sustainable Facility In The Netherlands
2
Supply Chain

Rain And Sunshine Strengthen Ivory Coast's Cocoa Mid-Crop, Farmers Say
3
Supply Chain

Coop Sweden Tests Longer, Heavier Freight Trains
4
Supply Chain

Tyson Foods Raises Annual Sales Forecast On Higher Meat Prices
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com