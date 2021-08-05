ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say

Published on Aug 5 2021 7:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Sugar / Brazil / weather

Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say

Sugar output in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter, is set to slump - and could suffer next year as well - after three frost events hit crops in the country's centre-south region in June and July, market analysts have said.

Brazil has been hit with an unusually harsh winter this year with temperatures dropping to freezing levels for several days, hurting crops from corn to coffee and sugar cane. The frost follows one of the country's worst droughts in decades, which also hit the nation's agricultural industry hard.

Broker StoneX cut its projection for Brazil's centre-south (CS) sugar production to 34.6 million tonnes for the current crop, down from a May projection of 35.7 million tonnes, and 10% below last season's record volume of 38.4 million tonnes.

Asian commodities trader Wilmar, one of the world's largest sugar merchants, slashed its estimate for Brazil production on Tuesday, saying it only expects around 28 million tonnes of sugar in 2021/22 due to extensive damage to cane fields.

Prices have soared on the expected crop loss. Sugar futures in New York were near the highest in four years last week.

Lower Agricultural Yields

Karim Salamon, Wilmar Sugar head of analysis, said that the widespread frosts will result in lower agricultural yields leading to a cane crush of around 490-500 million tonnes. Brazil's CS crushed 605 million tonnes last season.

StoneX also expects the total cane crush to fall, but not as much. It sees it at 541 million tonnes, down from its previous view of 568 million tonnes.

The broker said it would not rule out further cuts to its projections, since the full extent of damages to crops from the three waves of frosts that hit Brazil are still being assessed.

Advertisement

StoneX now sees the global 2021/22 sugar supply balance swinging to a deficit of 1 million tonnes, from a surplus of 1.7 million tonnes seen in May.

Wilmar said that Brazil's next sugar season would likely suffer as well.

"Immature cane stalks can be very susceptible to frost damage," Salamon said. "This is in addition to the impact of lower replanting resulting from the recent droughts."

Arabica coffee prices rose 10% at the end of July to their highest in nearly seven years as unusual cold weather threatened coffee crops in the country.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Belgians The Biggest Consumers Of Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat

Belgians The Biggest Consumers Of Sugary Soft Drinks In The EU: Eurostat
Südzucker CEO Hopeful Of Recovery If Pandemic Recedes

Südzucker CEO Hopeful Of Recovery If Pandemic Recedes
Associated British Foods Raises Primark Outlook For Full Year

Associated British Foods Raises Primark Outlook For Full Year
Südzucker Obtains Funding For Biobased Plastic Packaging Project

Südzucker Obtains Funding For Biobased Plastic Packaging Project
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Waitrose Parent Increases Annual Salaries For LGV Drivers To Tackle Shortage Thu, 5 Aug 2021

Waitrose Parent Increases Annual Salaries For LGV Drivers To Tackle Shortage
France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast Wed, 4 Aug 2021

France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast
Dutch Retailer Jumbo Opens 13th Delivery Hub Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Dutch Retailer Jumbo Opens 13th Delivery Hub
Maersk Hikes Outlook As Disruptions Push Up Shipping Rates Tue, 3 Aug 2021

Maersk Hikes Outlook As Disruptions Push Up Shipping Rates
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN