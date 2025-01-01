52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Colruyt

Belgium’s Colruyt Reports Decline In Revenue, Operating Profit In First Half

Belgium’s Colruyt Reports Decline In Revenue, Operating Profit In First Half

Colruyt Aims To Increase Share In Major Cities To 30%

Colruyt Aims To Increase Share In Major Cities To 30%

Belgian retailer Colruyt Group has said that it is keen to increase its market share in major cities from around 20% to its national average of 30%.

European Private Label Awards 2024 – Winners Announced

Retailers from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Central and Eastern Europe have be...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com