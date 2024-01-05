Colruyt Subsidiary Solucious Acquires Food Service Firm Valfrais

Colruyt Group’s food service unit, Solucious has acquired 100% of the shares of Valfrais, a family-owned business in the south of Belgium.

The acquisition will help Solucious expand its expertise in the food service sector which is consolidating in full force, the retailer noted.

The Valfrais product range as well as its customer base and operating area complement those of Solucious, Colruyt added.

Moreover, Solucious aims to develop Valfrais’ experience in the ultra-fresh category.

Johan Vermeire, general manager of B2B food retail at Colruyt Group said, “We are delighted with the addition of Valfrais to Solucious. This allows us to grow in a fast but controlled way in a rapidly changing market.

“The geographic location will help us improve our efficiency and reach new markets as we develop our ranges.”

Valfrais

Valfrais will continue to exist as a brand and its team will remain on board.

The acquisition will see the gradual integration of Valfrais into Solucious' operations with some minor changes related to the adjustment and expansion of the product range.

The new online ordering platform, currently in transition, will be ready for use as of 8 January 2024, Colruyt noted.

Philippe Hermans, operational director at Valfrais stated, “Together, we can optimise our range of services in all areas based on our own areas of expertise. This does not mean the end of Valfrais, but rather, the beginning of a new chapter.”

Based in Bastogne, Valfrais supplies professional customers in Wallonia, Brussels, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and northern France.

Its customers are mainly active in the hospitality sector, and the range includes fresh, ultra-fresh, and frozen food.