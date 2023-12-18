EMD’s Philippe Gruyters On Building A Retail Alliance Fit For The Future

Stephen Wynne-Jones meets EMD AG managing director Philippe Gruyters, as the retail alliance looks forward to its 35th anniversary next year. This article appeared in ESM's November/December 2023 edition.

It’s been close to a decade since ESM last travelled to the picturesque Swiss town of Pfäffikon – we can still hear the cowbells clanging in the distance – to meet Philippe Gruyters, the managing director of European Marketing Distribution (EMD), the leading European retail alliance and purchasing group, which at the time had recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

With the group’s 35th anniversary coming up next year, what better opportunity, then, for a catch-up?