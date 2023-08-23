52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Colruyt Adds Foodbag Meal Boxes To Its Online Offering

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Colruyt has added a new service that enables shoppers to order Foodbag meal boxes with their online grocery orders, and collect them from a Collect&Go collection point.

The new bundled pick-up service will allow Collect&Go to expand its product range and focus on customer convenience and offer a time-saving and sustainable solution.

Customers can collect Foodbag meal boxes from 100 Collect&Go pick-up points, the retailer added.

Stéphane Ronse, CEO of Smartmat NV said, "This partnership with Collect&Go not only provides us with an additional channel to offer meal boxes to customers and respond to customer preferences. The joint delivery of our meal boxes in one and the same place is also more sustainable."

In 2022, Colruyt Group acquired a 41.36% stake in Smartmat NV, which specialises in meal boxes under the brands Foodbag and 15gram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foodbag Meal Boxes

Foodbag offers around 35 dishes each week, with options such as quick, child-friendly, original, vegetarian, vegan, and nine freshly prepared ready-to-eat dishes.

The meal box can also be extended with extras for breakfast, lunch or snacks, such as a fruit basket, salads, granola, soup, bread, fresh juices, breakfast box and an apero box.

Collect&Go, Colruyt's online shopping service, has opened a number of collection points in the centre of Brussels to support the rollout while the retailer is also expanding its home delivery service.

Wine Investment

Elsewhere, Colruyt has become the first major Belgian retailer to invest in organic wine production in its home market, and plans to put its first bottles on the shelves by 2026.

The retailer's first four hectares of organic vines (20,600 vines in total) have been planted at La Croisette in Frasnes-lez-Anvaing (Hainaut), while a further five hectares will be planted nearby next year.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Getir To Cut 11% Of Workers, Announces Global Restructuring
2
Technology

Italy’s Bennet Bets On AI To Optimise Pricing Strategy
3
Technology

Online Grocer Picnic Enters Hesse, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate
4
Technology

dm-drogerie markt Rolls Out AI-Based Chatbot For Employees
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com