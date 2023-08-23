Colruyt Adds Foodbag Meal Boxes To Its Online Offering

Colruyt has added a new service that enables shoppers to order Foodbag meal boxes with their online grocery orders, and collect them from a Collect&Go collection point.

The new bundled pick-up service will allow Collect&Go to expand its product range and focus on customer convenience and offer a time-saving and sustainable solution.

Customers can collect Foodbag meal boxes from 100 Collect&Go pick-up points, the retailer added.

Stéphane Ronse, CEO of Smartmat NV said, "This partnership with Collect&Go not only provides us with an additional channel to offer meal boxes to customers and respond to customer preferences. The joint delivery of our meal boxes in one and the same place is also more sustainable."

In 2022, Colruyt Group acquired a 41.36% stake in Smartmat NV, which specialises in meal boxes under the brands Foodbag and 15gram.

Foodbag Meal Boxes

Foodbag offers around 35 dishes each week, with options such as quick, child-friendly, original, vegetarian, vegan, and nine freshly prepared ready-to-eat dishes.

The meal box can also be extended with extras for breakfast, lunch or snacks, such as a fruit basket, salads, granola, soup, bread, fresh juices, breakfast box and an apero box.

Collect&Go, Colruyt's online shopping service, has opened a number of collection points in the centre of Brussels to support the rollout while the retailer is also expanding its home delivery service.

Wine Investment

Elsewhere, Colruyt has become the first major Belgian retailer to invest in organic wine production in its home market, and plans to put its first bottles on the shelves by 2026.

The retailer's first four hectares of organic vines (20,600 vines in total) have been planted at La Croisette in Frasnes-lez-Anvaing (Hainaut), while a further five hectares will be planted nearby next year.