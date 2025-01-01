Crai
Ard Discount Replaces Leader Price In Sardinia
Italian discount grocery chain Ard Discount has opened its first store in Sardinia, in Oristano, in a joint venture with local retail group Fratelli Ibba.
Codè Crai Ovest Targets 45 Store Openings In 2023
Italian retail cooperative Codè Crai Ovest has ended 2022 with a turnover of €320 million, compared to €310 million a year earlier, and th...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com