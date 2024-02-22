52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Italy’s Crai Targets €1b In Private-Label Turnover By 2028

By Branislav Pekic
Italy's Crai Targets €1b In Private-Label Turnover By 2028

Italian retail cooperative Crai plans to increase the turnover generated from its private-label ranges from almost €350 million to around €1 billion by 2028.

The retailer plans to introduce the CraiSport brand in September, featuring 20 product references, including balanced products that boast up to 50% protein.

The goal is to expand the group's private-label assortment to over 3,000 SKUs in 2024 and then to 4,000 over the next few years, Roberto Comolli, general director of Food 5.0, a company controlled by Crai, told the publication ItaliaOggi.

He added that Crai aims to reach a 40% share of the private label market by 2028.

New Store Openings

Seven new Tuttigiorni stores are set to open in Sardinia and Lazio in 2024, and an extended private-label assortment will be present in these stores. The group is planning to adopt an 'everyday low prices' strategy for these brands, it added.

This approach has already been tested in stores in Cagliari, Sassari area and Naples.

Each of the new stores will be situated in medium-sized urban centres, with a surface area of 800-1000 square metres.

Agreement with Glovo

Elsewhere, Crai has entered into a partnership with Glovo, through which it will provide grocery delivery to customers' homes within 30 minutes.

The service, available seven days a week, was initially launched in Lazio and Sardinia, covering the cities of Rome, Guidonia, Monterotondo, Cagliari, and Olbia, involving eight outlets. The goal is to expand this service to at least 100 stores across Italy by June 2024.

The collaboration with Glovo enhances and extends the existing Crai Spesa Online home delivery service, the retailer added.

