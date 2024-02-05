Crai And Glovo Partner For Rapid Grocery Delivery

Italian grocery chain Crai has partnered with delivery platform Glovo to offer 30-minute home delivery from select stores in Italy.

The service will be launched in the Lazio and Sardinia regions, involving eight stores in the cities of Rome, Guidonia, Monterotondo, Cagliari, and Olbia, with plans to expand to more than 10o stores by June of this year, according to media reports.

Customers can order groceries online and have them delivered in just 30 minutes, seven days a week.

This initiative will help Crai strengthen its omni-channel strategy and position itself as a key player in e-grocery.

The partnership will allow Glovo to expand its quick commerce segment and supermarket offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alberto Dolcetta, director q-commerce and brands ads at Glovo Italia told the publication Gdoweek that online shopping registered 60% growth in 2023 compared to 2022.

Carrefour Italia

Elsewhere, Carrefour Italia has consolidated its partnership with Just Eat to significantly expand home delivery options across Italy.

Just Eat’s three million customers will be able to order a vast array of products, ranging from fresh produce like meat, fish, and vegetables to everyday essentials, for convenient delivery.

Already active in the cities of Milan, Rome, Genoa, Turin, and Bologna, the service is available in 30 online stores. The goal within the first year is to expand the network to over 200 stores in more than 50 cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Carrefour Italia has implemented a 'conversational signage' solution in a store in Milan in a bid to provide customers with a smart shopping experience.

The digital engagement solution, developed by Samsung Electronics Italia and Next14, integrates hardware, software, and a conversational marketing platform, with the aim of engaging customers throughout the product purchasing process.