Retail

Codè Crai Ovest Targets 45 Store Openings In 2023

By Branislav Pekic
Italian retail cooperative Codè Crai Ovest has ended 2022 with a turnover of €320 million, compared to €310 million a year earlier, and the group is targeting further expansion of its store portfolio.

The forecast for 2023 is for further growth, including sales of €340 million and the opening of 45 new stores, mainly in the Lombardy and Liguria regions.

The new openings are part of the company’s three-year development plan, which anticipates an investment of more than €10 million per year.

Read More: Codè Crai Ovest Implements App In Fight Against Food Waste

Energy Reduction

To cope with the general increase in costs, the cooperative is seeking to streamline its energy consumption (-20% by the end of 2023), thanks to the installation of a new photovoltaic system and heating system at its Leinì headquarters near Turin.

There are also plans to renovate several outlets in Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy and Valle d'Aosta to make them more sustainable, and to renew refrigeration systems, which alone will facilitate energy savings of almost 50%.

Several environmental sustainability initiatives have already been rolled out, such as initiatives to reduce plastic, the introduction of recycled plastic trolleys and the installation of eco bottle compactors.

Elsewhere, commercial director Antonio Muggianu has been tasked with activities such as repositioning prices, enhancing local production, and increasing customer services to make Crai supermarkets even more attractive and competitive.

The group has also introduced two mobile apps which enable customers to saving money and combating food waste, Last Minute Sotto Casa and Too Good To Go.

Article by Branislav Pekic.

