UK's Co-op Partners With Walmart Commerce Technologies To Boost Quick Commerce

By Dayeeta Das
UK's Co-op has announced that it is collaborating with Walmart Commerce Technologies as part of its efforts to boost its online grocery business and increase its market share in the quick-commerce segment.

The partnership will see Co-op introduce Walmart Commerce Technologies' online fulfilment technology service, Store Assist, the company added.

George Hayworth, head of online development at Co-op, stated, “Growing our share of the quick commerce market is our focus through both our own online shop and with strategic partners. Our approach is centred on ease, speed and convenience from our local stores, which are well placed in the heart of communities.

“We are pleased to work closely with Walmart Commerce Technologies to implement the new technology that is easy to use and supports our continued growth, while further enhancing the quick and reliable service that is important to our member-owners and customers, whenever and wherever they choose to shop with us.”

Store Assist

Co-op hopes to enhance its colleague and customer experience with Store Assist by digitising and streamlining online order fulfilment workflows.

The app allows retailers to manage pickup, third-party marketplace, ship-from-store, and last-mile delivery orders – all in one place.

It will help the convenience retailer to offer better in-store processes and operations, remove the need for colleagues to switch between quick commerce apps or different devices, and faster delivery times.

Online Service

According to Co-op's estimates, more than 80% of the UK population now has access to Co-op groceries either through its website, shop.coop.co.uk, or through its delivery partners including Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Earlier this year, Co-op was named the most popular grocer on the major delivery platforms in a study based on data from couriers using the Rodeo app, the company added.

