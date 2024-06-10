Lidl GB To Invest Over £2.5m In Third Pay Raise In 12 Months

Lidl GB is investing over £2.5 million (€2.96 million) in its third wage hike in the past 12 months.

The latest wage hike will see Lidl GB paying a minimum of £12.40 (€14.7) for hourly-paid colleagues across the country from £12 (€14.2), effective 1 June 2024.

In London, it will raise entry-level pay to £13.65 (€16.1) per hour from £13.55 (€16).

The new base rates equal the 'best hourly pay' in the sector and will ensure that the discounter continues to reward colleagues with industry-leading pay, Lidl GB said in its statement.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO of Lidl GB, commented, “As we continue to expand, we are welcoming more customers and attracting more colleagues into the business every day. It’s absolutely right, therefore, that we continue to offer industry-leading pay”.

Wage Hike

Lidl GB's investment in wage increases will reach close to £50 million (€59.1 million) in the latest 12 months, with an investment of £37 million (€43.7 million) in March 2024 and £8 million (€9.5 million) in September 2023.

The discounter's hourly pay rates also increase with the length of service, with pay reaching £13.00 (€15.4) nationally and £14.00 (€16.6) within London.

Stephanie Rogers, chief human resources officer at Lidl GB, added, “The critical role that our colleagues play in driving our growth is always front of mind for us, which is why we’re committed to offering extremely competitive pay alongside a raft of other benefits.

“We want to continue to support and strengthen the teams that run our stores and warehouses every day, whilst attracting the best new talent. This latest investment helps us to do just that”.

Lidl GB also offers its employees several other benefits, including enhanced holiday entitlement, life assurance and optional health and dental insurance.

It also offers a colleague discount in-store and claims to have the most competitive maternity pay package in the sector.

The discounter hit a new record share in the UK grocery market in the 12-week period to 12 May, reaching 8.1%, new data from Kantar has shown.