Bulgaria’s Minimart Gets A New Shareholder

Bulgarian convenience store chain Minimart has secured investment from Trinity Capital, a local company active in the pharmaceutical, agriculture, and real estate sectors.

Trinity Capital has invested €5 million for a 14.3% stake in BGC – the holding company that manages the Minimart chain.

The capital injection provides additional resources for Minimart's expansion, adding to the initial €30 million invested by the founders.

Founded in March 2023, Minimart is a Bulgarian chain of compact convenience stores ranging in size from 50 to 120 square metres.

BGK, which now has five investors, aims to rapidly build a nationwide network of convenience stores through a partnership management model.

Its stores are situated near public transport, busy pedestrian areas, schools, universities, offices, and residential buildings, offering easy access for customers on the go.

The stores offer more than 2,000 products, with focus on pre-packaged groceries (including fruits and vegetables), hot beverages, quick snacks like hot dogs and sandwiches, and essentials like cigarettes and alcohol.

Minimart negotiates net prices with suppliers, eliminating marketing and brochure costs, which results in lower product costs.

As of June 2024, Minimart's store network comprises over 80 stores across Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, Pazardjik, Asenovgrad, and Pernik.

By the end of 2024, the retailer aims to expand to 150 outlets and enter new cities. By the end of 2025, its target is to reach a store count of 300, while the ultimate vision is a 500-store chain generating a turnover of BGN 300-400 million (€153-204 million).

In May, Minimart unveiled Minimart Box, a standardised retail concept that offers a flexible and adaptable solution for high-traffic locations like malls and business parks.

It also allows Minimart to operate independently of existing infrastructure in certain areas. These stores will offer a curated selection of everyday essentials, ensuring maximum convenience and comfort for busy shoppers.