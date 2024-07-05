Mondelēz To Recruit 'Chocolate Tasters' In Birmingham

Mondelēz International is recruiting chocolate tasters at its Bournville site in Birmingham in the UK.

The Cadbury maker plans to hire 48 'sensory panellists' as part of its product development initiative.

It will be a part-time role involving tasting new chocolate products, including brands such as Cadbury, Toblerone, and Milka, and providing consistent, objective, and honest feedback.

Applicants will be selected based on their passion for food, desire to try new and innovative products, and the ability to collaborate with other panelists.

Mondelēz will provide training for the role and help successful applicants develop their taste buds and learn the specific vocabulary required to communicate feedback.

A ‘Dream Job’

Afsha Chugtai, section manager in the consumer science team at Mondelēz International, stated, “Often called a ‘dream job’ for many, the tasters will play an invaluable role in helping to develop the perfect taste profiles for our amazing products. Previously our sensory panellists have helped develop consumer favourites including Caramilk and Toblerone Truffles.”

The recruitment of chocolate tasters is part of an ongoing investment at the Bournville facility as the Cadbury brand celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

The roles, previously located at the Reading Scientific Services site in Wokingham, will now be based out of Mondelēz’s Global Centre of Excellence for chocolate research and development at Bournville, the company noted.

Last year, chocolate tasters helped the company enhance its health and well-being portfolio, with the launch of Cadbury Delights – a new range of confectionary under 100 calories per bar.

In April of this year, Mondelēz launched Cadbury Brunch Light – a non-HFSS (high in fat, salt and sugar) range of bars containing less than 100 calories.