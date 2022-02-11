Subscribe Login
Retail

Lenta Appoints Sergey Sergeev As Chief Information Officer

Russian retailer Lenta has announced the appointment of Sergey Sergeev as its chief information officer.

Sergeev, who assumed office on 10 February, will report to the company’s chief executive, Vladimir Sorokin.

He will be responsible for implementing Lenta’s IT strategy, digital transformation and the modernisation of its operations, with emphasis on bringing future technology into Lenta’s current IT stack.

Sergeev succeeds Sergey Korotkov, who has decided to leave the company.

Sorokin thanked Korotkov on behalf of the company, for his contribution to Lenta’s progress in digital transformation, and welcomed Sergeev to the role.

“His [Sergeev] appointment adds further strength to Lenta’s leadership team, and I firmly believe that his industry experience will be an important factor in our future growth and digital transformation,” Sorokin added.

'An Experienced Professional'

Sergeev is an experienced professional, who, most recently, led information technologies and the development of digital products at Prosveshcheniye education holding.

Before joining Prosveshcheniye, he held various positions at M.Video-Eldorado Group and led projects for different business functions, including the transformation of the IT department.

Sergey holds an MBA degree from the Higher School of Economics, a public research university in Russia.

The company reported 8.6% year-on-year growth in sales, to RUB483.6 billion (€5.51 billion), in its financial year 2021.

In December of last year, Lenta agreed to acquire Moscow-based online food retailer Utkonos for a base purchase price of RUB 20 billion (€240 million).

