Drinks

Pernod Ricard Names New Leader For Corporate Social Responsibility

By Dayeeta Das
Pernod Ricard has announced that Maria Pia De Caro will be responsible for the group’s corporate social responsibility, as EVP of integrated operations and sustainability and responsibility (S&R).

Most recently, Pia De Caro served as EVP of operations and as a member of the executive committee at Pernod Ricard, the company added.

Maria Pia De Caro

Pia De Caro joined Pernod Ricard in 2023, bringing 30 years of international experience in supply chain and operations, having led engineering, manufacturing, M&A and supply chain transformation teams for several international FMCG companies.

Before joining the group, she held several operational leadership roles – at Procter & Gamble, Mondelēz, Unilever and Nomad Foods, in Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, China and the UK.

Commenting on the new role, Pia De Caro stated, “Today, one can’t lead a global operations team without sustainability being front of mind. It is part of the way we do things at Pernod Ricard – that constant strive to have a positive impact on people and our planet.

“I am incredibly honoured to now hold these responsibilities on the executive committee of Pernod Ricard, as EVP of integrated operations and S&R, and am very excited about what we will achieve together – both at Pernod Ricard and within the wider industry.”

Chief Sustainability Officer

Elsewhere, the company has named Noémie Bauer as its chief sustainability officer (CSO), reporting to Pia De Caro.

In her new role, Bauer will oversee the strategic direction and global implementation of Pernod Ricard’s sustainability and responsibility road map, ‘Good Times from a Good Place.’

She will also lead a team of sustainability specialists across climate action, regenerative agriculture, water stewardship, circularity, social sustainability, reporting and engagement.

In 2011, Bauer joined Pernod Ricard in New York and has since held several positions in the group, including sustainable business director and CSR and public affairs manager for the Americas.

