Montenegro

Montenegro’s Retail Leaders See Profit Surge In 2023

Five Largest Retailers In Montenegro See Profits More Than Double

The combined total profit of the five largest retail chains in Montenegro amounted to €19.4 million in 2022, a 122% increase on the €8.7 million...

Mercator Expands In Montenegro With Franca Marketi Acquisition

Montenegro’s Agency for the Protection of Competition (AZK) has approved the acquisition of local supermarket chain Supermarketi Franca by Mercator-C...

