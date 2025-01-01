Montenegro
Five Largest Retailers In Montenegro See Profits More Than Double
The combined total profit of the five largest retail chains in Montenegro amounted to €19.4 million in 2022, a 122% increase on the €8.7 million...
Mercator Expands In Montenegro With Franca Marketi Acquisition
Montenegro’s Agency for the Protection of Competition (AZK) has approved the acquisition of local supermarket chain Supermarketi Franca by Mercator-C...
