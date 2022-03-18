Subscribe Login
Retail

Montenegro’s Domaća Trgovina Expands City Market Format To Serbia

Montenegrin retail group Domaća Trgovina has expanded its new City Market store format to Serbia.

After rolling out the new City Market format in Montenegro in mid-2021, the company has now opened its first two outlets in Belgrade.

The first City Market store opened at Birčaninova 32-34, in Belgrade, which was followed by a second store, in Banovo brdo, at Zrmanjska 7-9.

Four more stores will follow by the start of April, while another 20 should be opened by the end of 2022.

The new and modern retail format is designed for everyday/quick shopping, meeting the daily needs of urban consumers, the group noted.

The store concept offers a range of fresh fruits and vegetables, packaged meat, semi-finished dishes, and a variety of fresh pastries and breads that are baked in store, as well as essential items.

As well as the City Market format, Domaća Trgovina also operates the Aroma Market supermarket banner, which has a presence in both Montenegro and Serbia.

Updating The Sales Network

Domaća Trgovina recently announced that it is modernising its sales network and improving services, with the aim of responding to market needs in a timely manner.

Domaća Trgovina is the fourth-largest retailer in Montenegro, in terms of turnover. It ended 2020 with a turnover of €70.3 million – down by 19%, compared to the previous year.

The Podgorica-based retailer operates two other store concepts: Aroma Market supermarkets, which are also present in Serbia, and the Conto discount store chain.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

