52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Retail

Germany’s REWE And Montenegro’s Voli Eye Slovenia’s Tuš

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Two frontrunners have emerged for the purchase of Slovenia’s fourth largest grocery retailer Tuš, which was recently offered for sale.

The Alfi financial fund, which holds 80% of parent company Engrotuš since 2020, has been considering potential bidders since the end of 2022.

Bidding Contenders

According to Slovenian portal necensurirano.si, one of the potential bidders is Montenegrin retail chain Voli, the largest employer in the country, which is owned by local businessman Dragan Bokan.

Since commencing operations in 1995, the company has grown into a chain that controls a 30% share of the retail market in Montenegro. It has also expanded into tourism and the agro-processing industry, as it aims to become the largest food producer in Montenegro.

Another interested party is German retail giant REWE Group, which owns around 3,300 stores across various European countries, generating around €60 billion in annual turnover.

Sale Decision

The portal claims that a decision on the sale of Tuš will be made in the next couple of months and the possibility of dividing up the company cannot be excluded.

Engrotuš had financial obligations of over €260 million as of 2019.

During a recent financial restructuring process, some larger shopping centers and real estate were sold, reducing debt.

According to the last available data, in 2021 Engrotuš generated almost €455 million in net sales revenue and €4.2 million in net profit.

The remaining 20% of Engrotuš is owned by company founders Mirko and Tanja Tuš.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walmart To Close Three US Tech Hubs, Relocate Staff
2
Retail

ESM Editor Stephen Wynne-Jones On What To Expect In Grocery Retail In 2023
3
Retail

Amazon CEO Doubles Down On Grocery Store Business: Reports
4
Retail

Albert Heijn Commits To 'Circular Renovation' In Bid To Boost Sustainability
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com