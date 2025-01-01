52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Online Sales

Migros Boosted By Online And Retail Sales In FY 2024

Dutch Retail Turnover Increases 2.6% In July: Statistics Netherlands

Retail turnover in the Netherlands increased by 2.6% year on year in July 2024, while sales volumes increased by 2.1%, according to Statistics Netherlands.

Walmart Boosts Outlook After Strong Second-Quarter Performance

US retailer Walmart raised its sales and profit forecasts for a second time this year, as Americans kept flocking to its stores for inexpensive essentials.

