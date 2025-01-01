Online Sales
Dutch Retail Turnover Increases 2.6% In July: Statistics Netherlands
Retail turnover in the Netherlands increased by 2.6% year on year in July 2024, while sales volumes increased by 2.1%, according to Statistics Netherlands.
Walmart Boosts Outlook After Strong Second-Quarter Performance
US retailer Walmart raised its sales and profit forecasts for a second time this year, as Americans kept flocking to its stores for inexpensive essentials.
ESM
