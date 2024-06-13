52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Barilla Invests €300m In Sustainability And Innovation

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Barilla Invests €300m In Sustainability And Innovation

Italian pasta and sauce brand Barilla invested nearly €230 million in product and process innovation throughout 2023, according to its sustainability report.

Additionally, €45 million was dedicated to research and development, including the design of a new R&D hub in Parma. This hub will lead innovation for the group's future strategies starting in 2025.

Since 2010, Barilla has reformulated nearly 500 products to contain less fat, sugar, and salt, while increasing fibre content. In 2023 alone, they launched 16 new products focused on improved nutrition, such as options with reduced sugar, more fibre and whole grains.

The company prioritises sustainable sourcing, with 67% of strategic raw materials (durum wheat, soft wheat, rye, tomato, basil, cocoa, and vegetable oils) purchased responsibly. Over 8,000 companies are involved in these sustainable agriculture projects.

Significant Progress

Barilla has also made significant progress in reducing its environmental impact. Greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 28%, water consumption per tonne of product has fallen by 21%, and electricity consumption is down 62% compared to 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainable packaging is another focus for the brand. In Italy, 100% of its packaging is designed for recycling and uses materials from responsibly managed forests.

Barilla's social responsibility efforts include €3.2 million in donations and over 3,200 tonnes of products given to those in need.

These initiatives contributed to Barilla's positive financial performance in 2023. Group turnover increased by 4% to €4.8 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 10% (consistent with the previous year) and a 23% rise in net profit to €284 million.

Barilla's global production network of 30 facilities, including the newly opened Pasta Evangelists plant in the UK, manufactured around 2 million tonnes of food in 2023.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé Launches Air Fryer-Friendly Products To Meet Growing Demand
Nestl&eacute; Launches Air Fryer-Friendly Products To Meet Growing Demand
2
A-Brands

Orkla Sells Cleaning Solutions Provider Lilleborg To Solenis
Orkla Sells Cleaning Solutions Provider Lilleborg To Solenis
3
A-Brands

Danone Named As Partner To '100+ Accelerator' Programme
Danone Named As Partner To '100+ Accelerator' Programme
4
A-Brands

Paris 2024 To Present Significant Opportunity For Retailers And Brands
Paris 2024 To Present Significant Opportunity For Retailers And Brands
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com