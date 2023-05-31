EU 2022/23 Soft Wheat Exports See 11% Growth, Soybean Imports Decline

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 28.40 million tonnes by May 27, up 11% from 25.47 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.93 million tonnes, down 13% from 6.84 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 24.34 million tonnes, up 61% against a year-earlier 15.14 million.

Due to a technical issue, the weekly data ran up to Saturday, rather than Sunday as normally, the Commission said.

Soft wheat imports were at 8.23 million tonnes, 243% above the year-earlier level, while barley imports had reached 1.91 million tonnes, up 119% on year.

EU cereal imports have surged following a drought-hit harvest last year and amid an influx of grain from Ukraine that has led to temporary restrictions on shipments to eastern EU countries.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 9.67 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 4.05 million, Germany with 3.61 million, Lithuania with 2.60 million and Latvia with 2.22 million.

Spain remained the leading EU maize importer with 8.03 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 2.80 million, Italy with 2.52 million, Portugal with 1.85 million and Hungary with 1.63 million, the data showed.

Soybean Imports

Elsewhere, European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 11.63 million tonnes by 27 May, down 12% from 13.26 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2022/23 had reached 7.06 million tonnes, up 40% compared with 5.05 million tonnes a year earlier.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 14.32 million tonnes, 4% down from 14.92 million tonnes the prior season, while palm oil imports stood at 3.58 million tonnes, 22% lower than 4.59 million tonnes a year ago.

