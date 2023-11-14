SuperValu, Tesco And Aldi Among Big Winners At Ireland's National Grocery Retail Awards

SuperValu, Tesco Ireland and Aldi Ireland were among the big winners at Ireland's National Grocery Retail Awards 2023, which were hosted by Checkout Ireland.

Musgrave-owned SuperValu picked up two major awards at the event, including Ireland's Fresh Food Retailer of the Year and Ireland's Best Supporter of Local Suppliers, while Tesco Ireland was named Ireland's Retailer of the Year, and Aldi Ireland picked up the award for Ireland's Discounter of the Year.

Honouring Excellence

In total, the National Grocery Retail Awards included 30 different categories, with individual retailers picking up a variety of store awards.

Among these, Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty received the Retail Store of the Year accolade in the large supermarket category, while SuperValu Rathgar claimed the medium supermarket category, and Broderick’s Spar Croom won in the small supermarket category.

Casey's Londis/Circle K Castlebar was awarded Ireland's Forecourt Retailer of the Year, while Horkan’s Centra Greenhills was recognised as the Convenience Store Retailer of the Year, and SuperValu Newcastle secured the title of Ireland's New Store of the Year.

Other notable recipients included O’Keeffe’s SuperValu Newmarket picking up the Best Sustainability Initiative award; Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland earning the title of Ireland's Most Creative Fresh Food Retailer; Aldi Adamstown being presented with Discounter Store of the Year; and Maxol Dublin Road, Dundalk, named Ireland's Best Supporter of Local Community Initiatives.

'Engaging Experiences'

"Today's Irish grocery retail landscape is not just about transactions – it's about creating memorable, engaging experiences for consumers," commented Maev Martin, editor of Checkout Magazine.

"The winners and finalists of the National Grocery Retail Awards 2023 are industry leaders who have not just kept pace with changing consumer trends, but have been at the forefront, innovating and inspiring. Their dedication to excellence is not just a business strategy; it is a passion that transforms every aspect of grocery shopping into an experience that resonates with and delights customers. These awards celebrate their commitment to excellence."

