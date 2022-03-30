Trace One And Wabel Announce Collaboration

Wabel, the leading digital sourcing solution provider, has announced a collaboration with Trace One, a SaaS provider specialising in bringing together CPG retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers to help them develop and deliver innovative, high-quality products that consumers want.

Wabel, the B2B matchmaking company that is transforming the FMCG industry by creating B2B Smart Meetings, will organise the third Pack for Change Summit in October 2022, which will be entirely dedicated to sustainable packaging solutions.

At present, retailers and manufacturers must fundamentally rethink their packaging systems to comply with new regulatory and consumer concerns related to sustainability, including recyclability, pollution, energy waste, biodegradability, reuse, durability, among others.

Trace One can assist businesses with tracking their packaging journey, offering a dashboard-based solution to firms seeking to bolster sustainability, optimise their packaging supply chain, or meet local and international guidelines.

By working closely together, the two companies can create a unique offer for customers considering sustainable packaging as their target in the frame of the European Plastic Pact.

Sophie Chevallier, chief revenue officer of Trace One, said, “With Trace One Packaging Management solution, CPG retailers and manufacturers can manage in one place their packaging issues from CSR commitments to quality. They can trust their data, therefore, making smarter and faster decisions. Being part of the Pack for Change Online Summit gives us the opportunity to showcase our solutions and expertise to brand owners seeking new ways to solve the packaging issues “

Antoine Bonnel, the co-founder of Wabel, also sees the cooperation between the companies as a strategic step.

"The unique expertise of Trace One helps us to better deserve the challenges of reduction of plastic packaging as well as the general ecological transition," Bonnel said and continued, "Especially in the food environment, the packaging is changing faster than ever. Together with Trace One, we can offer our customers to accelerate their ecological transition in terms of packaging."

Wabel

Founded in 2012, Wabel has become the leading online Sourcing solution in Europe for FMCG products and services.

Wabel develops B2B Matchings between suppliers and buyers during online summits and through its marketplace, Needl.co.

Trace One

Trace One has created a global community of 5,000+ brand owners spanning more than 100 countries.

Its smart solutions let them collaborate and innovate on remarkable products worth over $300 billion every year.

The company has been helping them create products that consumers really want since 2001, through bigger (and faster) thinking.

