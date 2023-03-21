Pernod Ricard To Acquire Majority Stake In Skrewball

Pernod Ricard USA has announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Skrewball, a super-premium peanut butter-flavoured American whiskey brand.

The move will add a complementary brand to Pernod Ricard’s portfolio of spirit and wine brands, and allow it to continue building on its consumer-centric and premiumisation strategy.

The latest acquisition comes on the back of the launch of Jameson Orange into the flavoured whiskey category last year.

Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America, said, “Skrewball has proven its uniqueness and success with a large audience, so we are delighted to have this brand as part of our portfolio.

“With a product that brings an iconic American flavour to the spirits world, Steven [Yeng] and Brittany [Merrill-Yeng] have found a true point of difference in the category. We are looking forward to unlocking the magic of this brand and a successful journey ahead.”

Skrewball

Steven and Brittany Yeng founded Skrewball in 2018, and the brand surpassed the symbolic milestone of half a million nine-litre cases sold in 2022.

It is popular among bartenders and mixologists across the US, as it is ideal for premium craft cocktails, as well as for direct consumption, or on the rocks.

“It’s overwhelming to see how far we’ve come with a ‘screwball’ idea and a dream,” stated Steven and Brittany Yeng.

“We are very excited to see what the future holds for this brand under Pernod Ricard. The engine behind the company – its strategy, global reach, and brand-building expertise – will greatly support [us] in taking the brand to new heights, and we are excited to see it soar.”

Flavoured whiskies are one of the fastest-growing spirit categories in the US, representing a quarter of overall whiskey sales in the market, Pernod Ricard noted.

