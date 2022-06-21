Pernod Ricard To Sell Tormore Scotch Whisky Brand

Spirits giant Pernod Ricard has announced that it has agreed to sell the Tormore Scotch Whisky brand and distillery to Elixir Distillers.

Tormore distillery, with a production capacity of nearly five million litres of alcohol per annum, is emblematic of the Speyside region and home of the Scottish malt whisky industry, Pernod Ricard noted.

The distillery, constructed in 1960, is known for its architectural design, while the Tormore Scotch Whisky brand is renowned for its single malts, including its 14– and 16–year-old editions.

Alexandre Ricard, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, stated, "Active portfolio management is an integral part of our long-term strategy. The sale of the Tormore brand and distillery follows the recent announcement of our investment behind the Aberlour and Miltonduff facilities, which will increase our Scotch production capacities by 14 million litres of alcohol per annum.

"We are delighted to be handing Tormore over to Sukhinder and Rajbir, two friends and truly creative entrepreneurs and look forward to finding new ways to collaborate in the future."

Elixir Distillers

Elixir Distillers was co-founded by entrepreneurs Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh in 2017. They also set up the online spirits retailer – The Whisky Exchange – which was acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2021.

The company specialises in Scotch whisky and rum but it also deals with Japanese whisky, tequila and other spirits.

Core brands in its portfolio include Port Askaig, Elements of Islay, Single Malts of Scotland and Black Tot, which the company exports to more than 30 international markets around the world.

Sukhinder Singh, co-founder of Elixir Distillers, said, "Tormore is one of the most visually stunning distilleries in Speyside. It produces a beautiful spirit and fits in perfectly with Elixir Distillers' flavour-first philosophy to bottle only the very highest quality whiskies.

"We are hoping to build on the work that’s been done by Pernod Ricard to bring to life the magic of Tormore and show consumers around the world just what a hidden gem it is. We are humbled to be the new custodians of Tormore; we couldn’t have asked for a better distillery to welcome to the Elixir family alongside our new Islay distillery, Portintruan."